Kansasans often stay closer to home traveling over three hours for Thanksgiving

KSN/KODE — Gunther Mazda commissioned a nationwide survey to gauge the lengths Americans are willing to go to savor a home-cooked Thanksgiving feast.

In the Four State area, Kansans are willing to travel three-and-half hours, followed by Oklahoma with four-and-half hours and Arkansas residents will travel up to 6.8 hours.

When survey respondents were probed about which Thanksgiving dish motivates them to pack up and hit the long road, a hearty 62% voted for the turkey. Not far behind, with 24% were pie lovers and stuffing enticed 10% of the folks.

A dedicated 4% traveled for sweet potato casserole with post-dinner pastimes including football, parades, napping and mapping out the best routes for the Black Friday sales.

Gunther Mazda has provided some tips on how to stay safe on the roads over Thanksgiving, particularly on long trips: