TULSA, Okla. – A Carthage man is facing up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty on Monday to shooting a weapon at a vehicle that contained three people.

Koby Caiden Stark’s plea involves discharging a firearm at the vehicle within the boundaries of the Ottawa reservation. The victims were Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation citizens.

Stark, 22, said he was not acting in self-defense. He will remain in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.