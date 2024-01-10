KODE/KSN — It turns out Missouri is home to quite a few swifties, and they have a favorite album.

“reputation” takes the gold as Taylor Swift’s most popular album in the Show-Me state, according to a research study by Vegas Gems. The study analyzed the highest average monthly searches of 120 keywords around all of Taylor Swift’s albums using data from ScreenRant and Google Keyword Planner.

Following “reputation” is “1989,” “Lover,” “Midnights,” and “Speak Now.”

The “reputation” album registered 6,900 monthly searches for Missouri. But it’s not only the top T-Swift album of Missouri – it’s #1 for all fifty states. And for good reason. “reputation” is one of Swift’s most popular albums and is highly anticipated to be the next album re-released and re-branded “Taylor’s Version” as part of her conquest to reclaim earlier music owned by her former record-label Big Machine.

2023 was the year she released two of her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums and subsequently, took the world by storm. 2023 was the beginning of her Eras Tour, a 10-act, 44-song setlist that covers every one of Swift’s album and lasts nearly four hours long. The Eras Tour led to her controversial relationship with the Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, the release of her concert movie, and the pop-star was also named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.