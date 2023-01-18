Hunter man in camouflage with shotgun creeping through tall reed grass and bushes with dramatic sunset during hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunters harvested nearly 300,000 deer during Missouri’s latest deer hunting season, which officially ended last weekend.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a total of 299,721 deer were harvested. The includes:

140,736 bucks

27,029 button bucks

131,956 does

Franklin County hunters harvested the most deer (6,471), followed by Callaway (5,438) and Jefferson (4,966).

MDC’s reported that archery deer hunters checked 56,525 deer during the 2022–2023 archery deer season. Jefferson had 1,391 deer harvested, Franklin had 1,182, and St. Louis had 1,068.

Archery turkey harvesting results

Fall archery turkey hunting finished on Jan. 15. According to preliminary MDC data, 2,446 turkeys were collected. Macon had 73 turkeys harvested during the fall archery turkey season, Franklin had 66, and Greene had 66.

Hunting accidents

During the deer and turkey hunting seasons, MDC recorded two gun-related hunting accidents. Both were self-inflicted and did not end in death.

