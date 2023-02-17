JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Columbia, Missouri couple was sentenced in federal court last week for a scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVDs into the United States and sell them on eBay.

Tabitha Nicole Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint Travis Rodgers, 49, were sentenced separately on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole. Clint Rodgers was sentenced to one year in federal prison without parole.

The court also ordered Tabitha Rodgers to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits she was not entitled to receive. The court ordered Clint Rodgers to pay a $10,000 fine.

Tabitha Rodgers pleaded guilty in October of 2021 to one felony count of criminal copyright infringement for profit. Clint Rodgers pleaded guilty the same day to a misdemeanor count of criminal infringement of a copyright.

In July 2014, Homeland Security Investigations received information from the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center indicating that Clint Rodgers had received more than 443 shipments of counterfeit DVDs from companies in Hong Kong known to sell and export counterfeit goods.

Homeland Security agents identified two shipments that had been seized prior to delivery to the Rodgers’ home in Columbia.

One shipment contained 200 counterfeit “Beauty and the Beast” DVDs and another shipment contained 260 counterfeit “Aladdin” DVDs.

On Feb. 4, 2015, Customs and Border Protection agents seized a parcel addressed to Clint Rodgers that contained 200 counterfeit Disney DVDs.

Undercover federal agents purchased several counterfeit Disney DVDs from the Rodgers on eBay in February and March 2015. The Rodgers represented that the DVDs were genuine and authentic Disney products, when in reality, they were aware the products were counterfeit.

During the investigation, agents contacted two persons who helped the Rodgers in selling counterfeit DVDs on eBay. They told agents they were aware of numerous complaints from customers, including complaints that the DVDs didn’t work.

On Aug. 25, 2015, agents executed a search warrant at the Rodgers’ residence. Agents seized an assortment of counterfeit goods, including numerous counterfeit Disney DVDs.

Tabitha Rodgers admitted that she conducted the day-to-day operation of the business. She corresponded via email with the counterfeit DVD supplier in Hong Kong and placed orders for the DVDs. She also packaged and sent the DVDs to customers and processed customer complaints when DVDs were inoperable. Clint Rodgers assisted by helping recruit third parties to use their eBay accounts to sell the DVDs for them.

According to court documents, the majority, if not all, of the Rodgers’ income was derived from this criminal activity. They had been notified by Beachbody and Otter Products to cease and desist from selling counterfeit products yet continued to sell counterfeit goods.

eBay cancelled a number of the Rodgers’s accounts due to counterfeit merchandise being sold, but they recruited others to sell the products.