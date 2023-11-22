KSN/KODE — Thanksgiving is a time-honored occasion filled with cherished family recipes, but in Mike Olmstead‘s household, they’ve embraced a non-traditional yet utterly delightful addition to the holiday spread – his very own Turkey Buffalo Dip. While it may not be the classic Thanksgiving dish, its presence on the table has become a beloved tradition over the years.

Anchorman’s Turkey Buffalo Dip

What you’ll need:

2 bricks of cream cheese

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot sauce

1 cup ranch (preferably bacon ranch) dressing

1 cup real bacon pieces

2 cup (or more) of either shredded fiesta blend or colby jack cheese

2 cups turkey

2 cups chicken

Optional – diced jalapenos or 1/2 cup of jalapeno juice

Throw all your ingredients (except for 1 cup of shredded cheese) into a dish into the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

Remove, stir thoroughly, and add the rest of your cheese. Put it back into the oven for 15 minutes at 250-degrees.

Mike says, “Remove, stir again, eat and be happy!”