JOPLIN, Mo. — Yesterday, the Midwest Mustangs 18U baseball team fell in their opening Connie Mack Qualifier game. Friday evening, they were looking to bounce back and make it into the championship bracket.

The Mustangs had a doubleheader against the Springfield Aces and 417 Reds at Joe Becker Stadium. The Mustangs had shutout wins against both the Aces 10-0 and the 417 Reds 9-0.

In their first game against the Aces, Cy Darnell went 3-4, Logan Myers was 2-2 and both Kolt Ungeheuer and Shaun Hunt went 2-4. Logan Myers had five strikeouts and gave up zero runs. In the second game against the 417 Reds, Cy Darnell was 2-2 and Cade Beshore went 2-3.

The Mustangs advance to the Connie Mack Qualifier championship bracket. They will play the Acadiana Cajuns tomorrow, June 24th at 4:30 p.m. in Joe Becker Stadium.