MIAMI, Okla. — Preparation for Miami’s Christmas Parade is officially starting.

This morning (Tuesday) – the final touches were made to the city’s 60-foot Christmas tree.

A tree is shipped in fresh from a farm in Michigan, every year, and is placed on Main Street in Miami.

It’s decorated by the Miami Electric Department, and lighting it will officially kick off the holiday season.

City officials tell us this is a great way to get the whole community together to celebrate the holiday.

“This is something for all of us to do together; this is our tree. Not my tree, electric crew’s tree, this is the community’s tree and a place where we can all gather Friday night and light the lights. It just sets everything in motion for the rest of December into the holiday season,” said Bless Parker, Miami Mayor.

The town will light up the Christmas tree this Friday night – ahead of the annual Christmas parade on Saturday.