QUAPAW – Inattentive driving was the cause of a one-vehicle crash that hospitalized a Miami woman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Teresa L. Stewart, 60, was admitted to Mercy Hospital in stable condition on Tuesday. She was traveling southbound on US-69A and failed to negotiate a curve to the right, crossed the center line, struck a guard rail and rolled twice before coming to a rest, the patrol reported.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. approximately three miles northeast of Quapaw, the patrol said.