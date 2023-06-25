MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County woman, accused of fraudulently using an elderly man’s disability checks, is free on $10,000 bail.

Roseanne Munson

Roseanne Munson, 60, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court with abuse, exploitation, neglect of a vulnerable adult. According to court records, she is accused of stealing $18,269.60 over the past two years in Social Security Disability checks belonging to a Miami man.

Munson allegedly appointed herself the victim’s advocate and deposited his $841 disability check into her bank account. She is accused of making herself the payee of the man’s Social Security Disability checks and giving him $10 a week, according to a probable cause affidavit

Adult Protective Services sent Munson a certified letter on Aug. 12, 2022, requesting verifiable receipts and bank statements from the account. Munson has not provided the requested documents, the affidavit states.

“My client is battling Stage 4 lung cancer and hasn’t had the opportunity to address the financial documents requested by Adult Protective Services,” said Winston Connor, II, Munson’s attorney.

Connor said Munson is known throughout Ottawa and Delaware county as an advocate for children, elderly and the homeless.

“She is the victim” in the criminal case, Connor said.

The victim “needs guidance in everyday life to function normally in society,” the affidavit states. The man “can do many things on his own” and Munson is accused of hindering the victim’s “ability to function normally,” the affidavit states.

Munson had a business registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. Her defunct corporation was listed as a “professional fundraiser,” records show.