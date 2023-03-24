MIAMI, Okla. — An area history museum is on the move so to speak for the next few years. The Dobson Museum is back open for business, but not at its usual home on A Street in Miami, it’s now located at a short distance away on Main Street.

“And we’re going to be renovating our museum building over the next couple of years. So for at least 2023 and 2024, we’re going to be on Main Street but our entire interior of our museum building on A Street gonna be getting a renovation and makeover,” said Jordan Boyd, Director, Dobson Museum & Home.

Even if the facility will only be on Main Street for a few years, Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Amanda Davis says she’ll take it because it will add one more thing to see and do along the City’s crucially important portion of the Mother Road.

“So having the Dobson downtown with us, our hope is as visitors come and you know tour the Coleman, they’re out walking the street, walking Main Street, they’ll give them another Route 66 attraction. Gives us more product when we’re really selling Main Street,” said Davis.

Miss Nellie Dobson, whose family owned a number of businesses in Miami, donated her house and property for the purpose of using it as a museum after her passing. It profiles the history of Ottawa County and some of the famous people who are from there, including Artist Charles Banks Wilson, Athletes Mickey Mantle, and Steve Owens, singers and musicians like Steve Gaines, who was a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as his sister Cassie who was a backup singer for the group who both perished in a plane crash.

“We have all of the nine Native American tribes that are headquartered in Ottawa County. Industries l.B.F. Goodrich, Blitz, some of the companies that were in Miami over the years,” said Boyd.

Like most Four State communities, the mining industry played a pivotal role in the economic development of the region, and unique to Miami it served as a training ground for English pilots during the Second World War.