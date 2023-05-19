MIAMI, Okla. — Nearly three decades of service to the Miami community are coming to a heartwarming end.

A celebration was held Thursday for Miami Fire Chief Robert Wright, who is officially calling it a career after 28 years.

He became a captain 10 years into his firefighter career. He became the fire chief 11 years later and he’s been the chief for the past 7 years. He says he’s seen a lot of changes through the years — from literally listening for crackling on the other side of walls several decades ago, to now infrared monitors in helmets.

And, he’s proud of the legacy he’s leaving behind.

“It’s good time to leave because we’ve got good support with the community, good support with the council, the city manager’s all for public safety. We’ve got a good department that’s trained and ready to go, and we’ve got new, young leadership moving up. It will be a great direction for the department,” said Wright.

“Robert’s just one of those guys that’s a stand-up guy. I don’t say that just because he was our fire chief. I say that because he’s a quality human being. He’s just a good guy in our community. I go to church with Robert. I’ve known him for years, and he’s just one of those guys that helps lead our community by example,” said Bless Parker, Miami Mayor.

Today is Wright’s last day of service. His official last day on the books is May 31st.

No word yet on his replacement — the interview process starts tomorrow (Friday).