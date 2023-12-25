MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Area Economic Development Service is kicking off the new year by creating an economic development action plan for the region.

The organization, also known as MAEDS, recently engaged Community Growth Strategies, LLC to create the plan with extensive input from community business and political leaders. The plan will also include demographic research and analysis of current factors as well as a review of previous related plans.

Shannon Duhon, MAEDS president/chief executive officer

“These are exciting times for Miami/Ottawa County in regard to economic development,” said Shannon Duhon, MAEDS president/chief executive officer. “From manufacturing to restaurants to retail, we are fielding calls and showing property at a rate we have not seen in some time.

“That makes the need for a comprehensive economic development plan a priority,” Duhon added. “It’s not about trying to slow down the process or interest in this area, but about having a better understanding of our strengths and weaknesses and truly having a plan in place to help facilitate growth.”

Jim Fram, Community Growth Strategies consultant, is designing the new Action Plan for Economic Development. As a part of that process, a public forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Miami Civic Center.

The forum will be an opportunity for the public to offer input as to the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to the local economy including job creation, expansion, and retention.

According to Heather Lillard, chairperson of the MAEDS Board of Directors, “Public input in this process is very important as the successful implementation of the final plan depends heavily on public support.”

The meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

For more information about the public forum, email Duhon at sduhon@miami-ok.org.