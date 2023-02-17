PARSONS, Kans. — Going to the emergency room can be a scary thing for adults — let alone kids. A young woman from southeast Kansas knows all about that.

Mali House has spent much of her life in and out of hospitals. She’s made it her calling to make the process less traumatic for kids. She does so by donating “Medi Teddies” and regular stuffed animals to area hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and first responders.

Yesterday, she donated several of both to the Labette Health Emergency Department in Parsons.

“The first time I got a bear was from someone else, they donated a lot of bears, and when a nurse from Kansas City showed me this bear and got me distracted, I never felt the needle go in in my arm, and I even have that bear to this day in a glass case,” said Mali.

“Make the environment less clinical, more chil- friendly like their home environment so instead of just having the equipment in the IV bags, it makes it a little more comfortable to them and can reduce anxiety in our pediatric patients,” said Chelsea Smith, R.N., ICU Nurse Manager.

The hospital has also received “Medi Teddies” from area Lions Clubs.