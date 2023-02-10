ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School (MCHS) students immersed themselves in the business of food service. They’re culinary arts students, who, yesterday, prepared and served their creations in a competition of sorts.

It’s for an upcoming Gateway Readers awards luncheon at the school, where about 150 people will be served. That event will be catered by the students.

This fun competition also had a Disney theme, so the food and menus were based on different movies and-or characters.

“I think it’s just really cool that you can make it applicable to your life, like when you graduate. Not everyone’s gonna remember all the math that they learned, but in cooking class, that’s something that you can take along with you,” said Ethan Adams, McDonald County High School Junior.

“The best part is that we’re covering so many standards, and without having to pick up the book. The kids are able to put the things that they need to learn into real life,” said Marie Strader, MCHS Teacher.

“And then their classmates are all gonna see the result of what they’ve done, and I am really excited. The motto here at our school is ‘Every child. Every day. Whatever it takes,’ and to me, this is all about kids,” said Jill Williams, MCHS Librarian.

By the way, the students didn’t just cook, they also came up with menus, and designed them. They even made tablescapes.