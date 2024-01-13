MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — With temperatures expected to continue dropping over the weekend, officials with the McDonald County School District are helping local families.

School officials say they have resources available to help every family in the district stay warm.

That could mean meals for a couple of days, a space heater, or some warm clothes and blankets.

Every school in the district is equipped with a food pantry and a clothes closet for situations like these.

“Anytime we see the temperature really go down below zero, we think about our families and everything that they need and we try to fill as many gaps as we can, so we just reach out and let people know that we are here if they need something. We may not be able to meet every single need, but we want to do what we can,” said Angie Brewer, McDonald County High School Principal.

If your family is in the McDonald County School District and needs something to stay warm this weekend, you can call the district at 417-845-3321.