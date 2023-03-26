MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Many communities throughout Missouri are doing some cleanup after heavy rains caused flash flooding earlier this week, which includes the folks at Big Elk Floats and Camping in Pineville.

Business owner Drew Daniel says they saw up to six inches of rain around their property, during last week’s heavy rain.

Daniel says all the flooding issues came on quickly.

“Flood came fast, true flash flood. They were warning us out of Arkansas that it was coming. Big Sugar, Little Sugar, which feeds into our property makes the Elk River come up quick very quick. Height wise all these pedestals you see here underwater,” said Drew Daniel, Owner, Big Elk Floats & Camping.

Daniel says parts of their property sustained damage, that will require a lot of cleaning.