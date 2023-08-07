NOEL, Mo. — More than 1,000 people in Noel are expected to be out of work by October.

“Noel has an opportunity now that they can really sit down and re-evaluate what they wanna’ be,” said John Newby, McDonald County Chamber President.

Monday morning, Tyson Foods announced four of its poultry processing plants will be closing in October to lower costs. That includes its facility in Noel.

“1,500 job losses in a county of a little over 20,000 people, that is significant so it can’t help but have an impact,” said Newby.

Current workforce numbers are unavailable – but in 2021, the Noel plant employed around 1,500 people.

According to the President of the McDonald County Chamber -the plant’s closure could mean a lot of jobs – leaving the county.

“It’s a concern but it’s one to a large degree that we can’t control, be in that we are not in position to have jobs available for that many people. Once again, it comes back to the short-term, there’s gonna be a lot of unanswered surprises,” said Newby.

The plant’s closure means a lot of people looking for work — but it also leaves a local restaurant’s future, in question.

“Without them, we don’t really have that much business going on. They’ve been our customers for 20-plus years and like I said, we have been serving them, they have been serving us. A lot of people you talk to every day, come in here, they don’t bring their lunch so we provide that,” said Angel Saldivar, Tony’s Burritos Manager.

Angel Saldivar is the manager of Tony’s Burritos – a Mexican restaurant that’s been right next to the Tyson plant for the past 20 years.

He says they see around two hundred workers on their lunch breaks on a daily basis… but with the news of the plant’s closure – he says they too could be on the move.

“We either going to another city, looking for Rogers, Arkansas which is about 30 minutes away from here. We are looking to expand that way and have some new customers,” said Saldivar.

Plants in Dexter, Missouri – North Little Rock, Arkansas – and Corydon, Indiana are also set to close on or around October 20.