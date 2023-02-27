MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A project to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River will start at 7 a.m. March 6.

MoDOT Southwest District said there will be lane closures on Missouri Route 59 (Cliffside Drive) between Missouri Route 90 and Main Street in Noel.

Traffic Impacts:

One lane will be closed on Route 59 with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

One lane of Route 59 will be open at all times.

All lanes of Route 59 will be open if construction pauses for longer than two (2) weeks.

Drivers should expect traffic delays, equipment, and contractor crews close to traffic.

There will be no signed detours and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones.

You can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts or call 417-895-7600.