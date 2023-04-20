PINEVILLE, Mo. — In Pineville, you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee while simultaneously supporting a local student’s future.

Getting a cup of coffee is an important step in most people’s morning routine. But did you know that grabbing your morning cup of Joe could also have a positive impact on the student working behind the counter?

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the McDonald County School District to create River Blend Coffee, a student-run coffee shop in Pineville. From managing payroll to making espresso, the store helps teach high school students what it takes to run a business.

“They’ve been a part of it, all the way around. Even when you talk about cost, we would break it down, what does this cost, what does that cost. We’re talking about that, they were a part of all the decision-making,” said Kristy Gilgen, Business Teacher at Mcdonald County HS.

“We do have roles, we have some roles who are the lead baristas, maybe a manager or project lead role where they handle the processes of opening and closing, and inventory, and orders, and all of those details,” said Kasey O’Brien, Student Chamber of Commerce President.

Lexie Abbot is a senior at McDonald County and the team leader at River Blend Coffee. She says this is a big opportunity for her future career.

“I never really figured I’d like want to do coffee stuff, but I’ve always had that entrepreneur, like wanting to do my own business and stuff like that. So the students running it is really what I fell in love with. I really didn’t think I’d fall in love with working in there, doing the barista stuff and all that, I wanted to oversee all of it, but I love working back there, who I work with, all of the kids. It’s fun, it’s a good environment to be around,” said Abbot.

And students aren’t just taking home experience.

“That is another one of the big draws, this is a scholarship-based project. Originally we got a $50,000 grant, to start the business, just to get the launch done and everything like that. Then from there, the proceeds will go to the cost of sustaining the business as well as scholarships for the kids,” said O’Brien.

River Blend Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, and can be found on the Pineville Square.