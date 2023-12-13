SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — Thanks to a generous donation, a Southwest City police officer will be more safe when he is out on patrol. It’s K-9 Officer Rocco who’s getting a new bullet and stab-protective vest from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Vested Interest In K9s, Inc.

Rocco’s vest is sponsored by the National Police Association and will come embroidered saying “Gifted by the NationalPolice.org.”

Authorities said the new body armor should arrive in the next eight to ten weeks.

Since its establishment in 2009, the nonprofit charity Vested Interest In K9’s, Inc. has pledged to provide bullet and stab protective vests along with other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This body armor, designed for K-9 officers with the potential to save lives, is manufactured in the United States, tailor-made for each individual, and holds certification from the National Institute of Justice.

The nonprofit has furnished over 5,379 protective vests to K-9s across all 50 states, for a combined value of $6.9 million. This achievement has been made possible through the generosity of both private and corporate donors.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are a minimum of 20 months old, actively engaged, and certified with law enforcement or affiliated agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. With an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s nationwide, the initiative aims to provide the necessary protection.

Vested Interest In K-9s, Inc. welcomes tax-deductible contributions of any amount, and a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest is valued at $1,800 and weighs approximately 4-5 lbs. They come with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to explore volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978, or visit their website here. Contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.