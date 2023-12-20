JANE, Mo. — 65 McDonald County first responders saw plenty of action, tonight (Wednesday). It had nothing to do with an emergency – rather shopping with children.

This year’s “Shop with a Hero” took place at the Walmart in Jane.

16 different agencies from the county were represented – with first responders coming together to spend some quality time with kids.

Each child – about 300 of them – received 100-dollar gift cards to use on toys, clothes, and games.

They couldn’t buy a game that promoted violence or anything cell phone-related.

More than 35 thousand dollars this year in fundraising dollars made all of this possible.

“You know helping a kid or getting to go shopping with kids, they always have a blast. They also come out usually smiling and stuff because you know something funny will happen and stuff like that so it’s always a good time for everybody,” said Michael Hall, McDonald County Reserve Lieutenant.

This is the 18th year for the two-night event. Round two will take place tomorrow night.