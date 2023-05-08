

ANDERSON, Mo. — It was a Monday to remember for a number of McDonald County High School seniors.

Earlier tonight (Monday), the school district hosted its annual “Senior Scholarship Night.”

More than 150 awards were handed out to more than 100 seniors who have excelled throughout the year — and the past 4 years — in academics, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

More than 1.2 million dollars in scholarship money was also awarded during the event.

“Everyone is super excited, today was the senior’s last day so this is kind of a monumental moment for them on their last day, and we got graduation coming up on Friday so everyone is excited, and hopefully, you can see in good spirits back here,” said Joseph Beachner, MCHS career counselor.

“I’m pretty excited. I mean every little bit of the extra money helps going through college it’s always nice to have extra spending cash while you’re up there so anything helps. I’m going to Missouri Valley to wrestle and go on to study Kinesiology,” said Blaine Ortiz, MCHS graduating senior.

McDonald County seniors will walk across the stage Friday night.