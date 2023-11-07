ANDERSON, Mo. — Want to see how art is supporting a local post-season high school football run? Look no further than Anderson.

This morning (Tuesday), McDonald County High School art students were putting their touches on several downtown business windows.

The 7-4 Mustangs face 8-3 Bolivar Friday night in the Class 4 District-6 Championship.

It’s the program’s 2nd District Title game appearance — the first came two years ago.

“We want everybody in the community and, you know, just like in town, to be hyped for the game as much as we are, so it’s really exciting. We’ve got the quote that was put on a T-shirt, I believe three years ago, and I just really liked it, so ‘Hear the Roar of the Herd’ is a fun one. We’ve got a Mustang, like a goal that’s in progress, and I’m doin’ a themed donut over there on the donut shop. It’s really fun,” said Rebekah Lilly, MCHS Senior.

Kickoff between the Mustangs and Liberators on Friday night — 7 o’clock in Bolivar.