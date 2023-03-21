McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Part of Missouri Route 59 will close in McDonald County in the coming days.

Beginning early on March 27th, crews will work to stabilize the streambank and conduct sidewalk improvements along Elk River between Missouri Route 90 and Main St. in Noel.

Cliffside Drive will be closed during this project between 12:01 a.m. – 6 a.m., that day.

Contractor crews will install new drainage pipes beneath the highway. When complete, this section of Route 69 will return to one lane closed with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals, according to MoDOT.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.