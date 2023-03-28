McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Unforeseen construction issues along MO Route 59 (Cliffside Drive) have extended road work for another two days, according to MoDOT.

The project, which involves the installation of new drainage pipes under the highway, was extended already on Monday but has received more time to finish up. It’s all part of the continuous effort to stabilize the streambank along Elk River.

Work is set to continue 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Tuesday – Thursday, (March 28th – 30th) and will close all lanes of Route 59 between MO Route 90 and Noel’s Main Street during these times. Route 59 will reopen with one lane closed when the project is finished.

MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map will be updated with more road closings and traffic impacts.