McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Route 59 (Cliffside Drive) between Missouri Route 90 and Main Street in Noel will close once again.

The closure set to begin tonight (3/27) at 10 PM will last until the following tomorrow (3/28) morning at 7 AM. MoDOT said an unforeseen issue at the construction site is the cause for the temporary closure.

The project intended to stabilize the streambank and correct the sidewalks along Elk River.

MoDOT added that all lanes of traffic between Missouri Route 90 and Noel’s Main Street will close overnight starting Monday. When the pipe installation is done, it will reopen with one lane closed.

Drivers are still urged to find alternate routes.