ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. — Students from the Rocky Comfort Elementary learned a thing or two about selling and customer service on Friday.

It’s part of the school’s annual greenhouse plant sale. Preparations for the event began in September.

Students planted nearly 10,000 seedlings that were sold in Friday’s event. A variety of vegetable plants, hanging baskets, and flowering potted plants can be found at the sale.

According to school officials, it’s really a community effort.

“The people come and support our kids and to see our kids actually see the whole thing and the big picture like I said, and get to interact with the community and where does that happen. Last year I had a kid get a tip and he didn’t know what to do with his tip,” said Kern Sorrell, Rocky Comfort Elementary Principal.

The plant sell brings in nearly $10,000 that will be used for student activities and greenhouse updates. If you missed the event, the kids will be out selling plants Saturday from 10 AM – 1 PM or until they run out of plants at the Rocky Comfort Elementary School.