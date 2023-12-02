JANE, Mo. — Medical students at Crowder College’s campus in Jane now can virtually dissect human cadavers in the classroom.

“It really revolutionizes the way that students can view anatomy and learn about the different aspects, parts, and functions of the human body,” said Trevor Melvin, Crowder College McDonald County Life Science Instructor.

Officials from Crowder College and the McDonald County School District spent their Friday morning being led through a science demonstration using the college’s new “Anatomage Table,” which combines radiology software with clinical case-study content to provide students with the most technologically advanced 3-D visualization of the human body in the world.

“It is mind-blowing, even from the perspective of someone who isn’t interested in science essentially – this is something that is just amazing from a technology standpoint and even from an instructional standpoint,” said Aaron Divine, Crowder College McDonald County Instructional Director.

“Students will have the opportunity to study every organ system of the human body, and using the Anatomage Table, students will get back there, and they will do an up-close and personal – invasive examination of every organ system,” said Melvin.

The college purchased the machine back in August for more than 100-thousand dollars.

It features five different cadavers, giving medical students the hands-on opportunity to identify a wide range of diseases, abnormalities, or cardiovascular conditions seen in X-rays, CT, and MRI scans without having to leave the classroom.

“A table where you can look at cadavers without actually going into a cadaver lab and look at the bodies – these are images that are uploaded and MRI images that are extremely detailed and accurate,” said Ashleigh Griffin, McDonald County High School Science Teacher.

“It’s important for students to realize that different humans have slight variations in their anatomy, and one individual to the next has these slight variations, and these five different cadavers that we use allows students to pick up on that and get a grasp on it,” said Melvin.

The college hopes to fully implement the table in the curriculum by the start of the spring semester.