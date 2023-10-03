ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School students get help building a better future.

Representatives with the “McDonald County Chamber of Commerce” spoke with kids at McDonald County High School this morning about how to get the future they want.

They began by talking to them about how to build a resume, and how to make it stand out from other applicants.

They also emphasized the importance of a positive attitude in the interview process.

“Everybody can prepare a great resume. Computers can do that for you. You can look like a Harvard PhD graduate, and be great, but it’s when you get to the personal interview, when you get the passion and the creativity to come across, that’s what people are looking for,” said John Newby, President/CEO, McDonald County Chamber of Commerce.

“I think that it really kind of helped with a little block that was there. I feel like there was a bit of a block that was definitely keeping me back,” said Destiny Walter, Junior, McDonald County HS.

John Newby says the goal of today’s (Tuesday) seminar was to help the students get a head start on developing the skills they’ll need to get a job after high school, whether or not they choose to go to college.