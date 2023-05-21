PINEVILLE, Mo. — Campgrounds and floating businesses across McDonald County are preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend — and summer season.

That includes the folks at “Big Elk Floats and Camping” in Pineville.

They say they opened for their summer season around a month ago — and have already seen many visitors from our area — along with people from areas like Kansas City, Springfield, and Northwest Arkansas.

They’re also anticipating a sold-out Memorial Day weekend — when it comes to camping and float trips.

To prepare for the busy season — extra staff members have already been hired on — and trained on job duties.

Employees say current floating conditions on Elk River are near perfect.

“This morning at 5 o’clock, the gauges were at 3.42 — which is premium floating weather. For example, a four-mile float — if you don’t paddle, right now will run two and a half to three hours— very beautiful. The eight-mile float, which we offer a lot of — we’re just out about six hours float time. Easy, very little dragging,” said Drew Daniel, Operations, Big Elk Floats & Camping.

Daniel says in order to maintain pleasant floating conditions on Elk River — “Big Elk Floats and Camping” works with other nearby campgrounds — when it comes to clearing the water of unwanted trash and debris.