LANAGAN, Mo. — Another McDonald County community is left without a police department.

We spoke with McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson, who told us that both Lanagan Mayor Elma Mitchell and Chief of Police Josh Phillips have confirmed the Lanagan Police Department has been discontinued, effective Friday night.

Few details are known at this time, but Sheriff Evenson says the decision was made due to a lack of funding in the town.

He also says the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office does not have any extra deputies to send to Lanagan for patrol purposes.

He did add, though, the sheriff’s office will be responding to calls out of Lanagan.

On April 5th, we told you about the entire Goodman Police Department resigning following the general election.

Those officers and the chief resigned due to conflict with the city’s new mayor.

But, Sheriff Evenson also cites the issue of the economy in these smaller communities.

As of now, no decisions have yet been made in regard to the future of these police departments.