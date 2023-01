PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away.

Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Pierce served The City of Pineville for 14 years as Deputy Marshall. “He was always the go to guy when I needed something”, said Mayor Sweeten.