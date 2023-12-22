NOEL, Mo. — “Christmas City” volunteers in Noel have been quite busy this holiday season.

Postal service officials said volunteers at the Noel Post Office have received and decorated just shy of 20,000 Christmas cards since Thanksgiving. That’s almost double the usual amount of letters they receive each year, saying this timely tradition continues to grow, with letters coming in recently from as far as Winnipeg and Germany.

“We’re real excited about it and we will make sure we continue doing this for years to come, we love it, it’s a part of our culture. We deliver for America every day and what better way to share that with the United States and the world, then to come down to Noel, Missouri and get the special pictorial cancellation, because it’s a Merry Christmas from the Christmas City, with all of Santa’s best friends here at the post office,” said Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist.

This is something that’s happened in Noel since the 1930s.