PINEVILLE, Mo. — A local school district that ranks second in the state of Missouri for annual school bus miles driven is adding some fresh wheels to its fleet.

Eight hundred and fifty thousand miles — that’s how far the McDonald County fleet of school buses has traveled in the past calendar year.

That calculates to more than three trips to the moon and back and also ranks second for school districts in the state of Missouri.

“It’s quite a ways. We have got six schools that were consolidated, so we travel from one corner of the Rocky Comfort area, clear down to Southwest City. Those are the two furthest points that we’ve got,” said Douglas Coberley, McDonald County Schools Transportation Director.

Having all that ground to cover, the McDonald County School District recently purchased three brand new school buses.

Coberley says this is something they have to do more often than other districts in the area, due to the nature of the roads within the county.

“Sets us apart from the other schools. Most of them are primarily on paved roads and city streets and stuff like that. We have so many rough and unpaved county roads, and of course, those conditions change with the weather. So on a daily basis, you never know what you’re gonna come up against on the roads,” said Coberley.

Coberley also told us about the new technological upgrades the new buses bring to help ensure the security of the students in the county.

“Safety is really important. That’s our main goal, and these buses improve safety. The newer ones have camera systems on them that are a lot better, so if there are any difficulties going on with the buses, we can see what’s going on in the buses and things like that,” said Coberley.

The district plans on using the new buses for after-school activities like traveling to sporting events and competitions.