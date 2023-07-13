JANE, Mo. — A non-profit organization that focuses on the mental health recovery of veterans and first responders is expanding their reach into southwest Missouri.

A large pair of scissors helped cut the ribbon in Jane Thursday, as the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance non-profit organization had its grand opening for its new Heroes Ranch Training Facility.

It sits on more than 50 acres of land and provides veterans and first responders, or “sheepdogs,” struggling with mental health issues like anxiety and depression an opportunity to be amongst those who understand what they are going through while having some fun.

“The focus here with our outdoor adventure program is again, everything outdoors from canoeing the local Elk River, to razor-riding, camping, hiking, fishing, cave exploring, you name it,” said SGTMAJ Lance Nutt, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Founder and CEO.

“Sometimes we forget what it is like for post-traumatic stress or anxiety and stress along the line of duty that these men and women serve in, this is a great organization that kinda puts the connecting tissue back together,” said Brian Rohauer, Military Veteran liaison for AR Senator John Boozman.

If you want to get involved, Nutt says there’s information on the Sheep Dogs website here.