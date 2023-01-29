Noel, MO — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway.

When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been made. The Noel Marshals Office says an autopsy will be done this week. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.