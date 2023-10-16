MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has issued an “Endangered SILVER Advisory” for a missing adult.

Larry Joe Cotten, 80, left his residence without his wallet, or money. Cotten is 5’11”, 170 lbs, and has gray hair and blue eyes. Other notable features: Cotten walks with a shuffle.

He was last seen at 1737 New Bethel Rd., in Anderson, at 1:15 p.m. today (Monday, 10/16).

When he was last seen, he was wearing a brown and black checkered flannel shirt, black sweatpants, and “house” shoes.

Cotten may be driving a dark blue 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, which was last seen at 1737 New Bethel Rd. License plate number: MO, VC0B4L.

Cotten has a medical history of dementia, diabetes, and heart issues.

If you, or anyone you know, have information on the whereabouts of Cotten or the vehicle he may be driving, please contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4318.