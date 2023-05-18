ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students are impacting the life of the daughter of one of their teachers, as well as the lives of other kids.

And Thursday morning, National Honor Society students presented a $1,200 check to Children’s Miracle Network. The money came from their color run last month, dubbed “Nora’s Run.”

The event was held on behalf of Nora Beachner, the 6-year-old daughter of high school teacher and career counselor, Joseph Beachner. Nora has a rare disease and receives constant medical treatment.

Nora Beachner

“Just to see kids raising money for kids is just a big deal and it hits your heart, you know. So, yep, Nora was diagnosed with a hypothermic hematoma when she was 9 months old and Children’s Miracle Network has done a ton for our family in helping us pay for travel expenses and some of her medical expenses,” said Joseph Beachner, MCHS Teacher/ Career Counselor.

“There’s a lot of people in this world who just like to take and take, but I think that part of me feels like giving is a lot better than ever receiving,” said Yarecci Quintero, MCHS Student / Nora’s Run Organizer.

“High school kids sometimes get a bad rap for just being, you know, and so when they can give back to their community in such a meaningful way, it’s, it’s heartfelt,” said Laura Gullett, CMN Hospitals Program Coordinator.

“I like coming to my Dad’s school and taking these pictures with all the high school student,” said Nora Beachner, CMN Champion.

Last year’s color run raised $1,100 for CMN.