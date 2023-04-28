MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Students from McDonald County High School’s FFA packed tens of thousands of meals Thursday for people in need.

“They did some research, when it came time to fill out the paperwork they picked what meals we were packing. They sent letters to the community to get the support to help fund the activity so it’s really been student-driven,” said Emily Hutton, Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor.

It’s part of the McDonald County High School FFA partnership with Meals of Hope, an organization designed to help with ending hunger. Students worked in unison as they weighed, packed, and labeled each of the more than 26,000 meals.

“In McDonald County, especially food insecurity is always a struggle. We have several kids that utilize our backpack program every year. We’re just trying to help supplement that in the best way we can,” Hutton added.

They’ll be distributed to local food pantries, students who are food-insecure, and even the McDonald County High School Food Pantry. It took months of fundraising– nearly $8,000 to make Thursday’s event possible.

“We sent out letters to businesses around our area to kind of ‘hey, do you want to help out with this for us, this is our first year doing it, do you you want to, ya know, give it a try with us?’ So we had some businesses donate and then a little bit out of pocket,” said Cammie Holcomb, Senior at MCHS.

The students actually chose which meals they would be distributing.

“We had a couple different choices and we actually chose the chicken flavored one,” said Braxton Bishop, Senior at MCHS.

Bishop says this can be a good way for students to give back to the community.

“The community supports us as a school pretty well. I mean we’re very supported in our community and so for us to be able to give them back something is a huge thank you,” Bishop adds.