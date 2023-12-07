ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School students are launching a brand new, county-wide toy drive.

Following the success of their Community Thanksgiving Dinner last month, students in McDonald County High School’s Rho Kappa Honor Society will be hosting another event this Saturday. Students will be handing out more than 100 free Christmas gifts to financially insecure families who live in McDonald County.

One hundred percent of those gifts were donated by students.

“This is a community that deserves to be taken care of, when they can’t take care of themselves in all situations, and we knew that kids would do a really good job in helping us,” said Raquel Robinett, MCHS Junior.

“We are basically just providing toys for the kids who might not have the opportunity to have a big Christmas, like some of us have, and just other necessities they might not be able to afford,” said Jarret McCool, MCHS Junior.

The toy drive is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will take place right in front of McDonald County High School. Any family needing Christmas gifts is invited to attend.