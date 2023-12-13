PINEVILLE, Mo. — McDonald County communities are already looking ahead to next year.

Local mayors, business owners, and McDonald County Chamber of Commerce members met Wednesday at the Pineville Community Center for the final “Lunch-N-Learn” of this year.

The discussion focused on expectations for 2024.

“Growth, grow, grow. And ultimately, it’s the obviously as any chamber is, to increase the economic vitality of your community. However that looks and McDonald County needs a lot of that,” said John Newby, McDonald County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Officials say plans are underway for several new businesses.

“They announced Bacon me crazy is coming in, I believe, January 4th. I think it was. And so is other a bar and grill, this one to come in this next year. So we’re just trying to get all taken care of,” said Rusty Wilson, Anderson Mayor.

“The biggest elephant in the room is Tyson. You know, with them being gone, you know, there are some two or three active, you know, seekers of that property, let alone and a couple of investment groups as well. So, you know, between those three and a couple other groups, there’s a lot of interest in that site. I would suspect that in 2024, we’re going to see a lot of major announcements come out of that area,” said Newby.

While the closing of the Tyson plant may have been a shock in the beginning, Newby says it’s becoming a catalyst for growth.

“And honestly, Tyson, closing has done so much for this county in a positive light. You know, we tend to focus on the negative side of that. And there is negatives, don’t get me wrong, but it’s caused people to think about the future and to think about what their vision needs to be. And that itself is worth it, worth its weight in gold,” said Newby.