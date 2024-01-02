ANDERSON, Mo. — Teachers in the McDonald County School District cut their Christmas break a little short to make sure they’re giving your kids the best education possible.

Teachers came back to class Tuesday to work in groups on their pacing guides. They call a pacing guide their “roadmap” for the yearly curriculum, helping them make sure they hit key topics.

This year, the district adopted a new curriculum, and Tuesday gave teachers a chance to update their pacing guides while sharing tips with fellow educators.

“Teachers are just, we learn from each other better than just a webinar, or even a trainer coming in, so they were kind of sharing their experiences with the curriculum, what they’re using, what they’re kind of paring out,” said Tonja Reece, Instructional Coach.

McDonald County students will return to the classroom Wednesday.