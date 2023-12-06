ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School students spend the morning cray fishing on the Elk River.

This is not the usual way junior Outdoor Science students at McDonald County High School spend their Wednesday mornings.

School officials say they ought to get used to it, as students are participating in a study focusing on the crayfish population’s impact on the Elk River ecosystem.

“Where we catch them, we record where we caught them to help us figure out where they are at and where they came from. Collecting all of that data helps us in figuring all of that out,” said Kara Montgomery, MCHS junior.

“You can’t teach problem-solving skills through the outline on a PowerPoint; you only can do it by going out and giving them problems to solve. Even problems as maybe frustrating as we can’t seem to catch these crayfish, we gotta work something else out,” said Keith Jones, MCHS Science Teacher.

According to students, they recently found the non-native species “long-pincered crayfish” floating in McDonald County waters.

So, they grabbed their life jackets, canoes, and paddles, and went looking for more.

“We’re trying to figure out how they got here – very possibly they could have walked here. It sounds crazy, but from all of the rain and rainfall runoff, they could have – we are just trying to figure out how,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery says experiences like this will stay with her for years to come – and will help in deciding what she wants to do once high school is over.

“It’s helped me learn more about being outside because that is what I love to do – and it’s also helped me learn about the animals. I don’t know directly what I want to do when I’m older but being outside and outdoors and helping the environment is something I want to do,” said Montgomery.

Students will continue to monitor the Elk River for the rest of the month – with plans to present their findings to industry professionals in February.