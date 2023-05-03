MCDONALD COUNTY, MO. — It was a special day for several students at McDonald County High School.

Today was signing day, not just for athletes, but for those going into the military as well.

Six students put their names on the dotted line for three different branches.

Kerry Gibson, Canaan Moore, and John Alejo are joining the Army National Guard.

Mya Burton is headed to the Air Force, and Bryce Lucas and Cayde Jones will be Marines.

“Between Captain Cork and I, my cohort here, we have over thirty years of military experience, or I’m sorry, sixty years of military experience between us. This is like a passing of the torch from us to them. So, this is going, some of them they’ll do, they’ll retire from this career. And it’s from a decision they made in high school. I’m proud of all of them,” said Tim Gibson, Senior Army Instructor MCHS.

Graduation day for McDonald County is next Friday, May 12th.