ANDERSON, Mo. — A local school district is weighing the pro’s and con’s of transitioning to a four-day school week.

Missouri State lawmakers say around 30-percent of school districts in the state, have switched to a four-day school week. That’s nearly 170 districts — an increase of more than 100 schools in the last five years.

Could McDonald County be the next school district, added to that list?

“We really owe it to ourselves and to our community to look at this. And with DESI coming out with the paperwork today that says there is no change, whether you are four-day or five-day, I think that answers a lot of your questions,” said Dr. Eric Findley, McDonald County Schools Superintendent.

McDonald County school administrators recently conducted a series of district-wide surveys, asking staff what they thought of the possible change.

“85% would love to go to four-day, and 76% of those said it would be a reason to stay in the district, in opposed to leaving. So those numbers definitely get your attention, and with northwest Arkansas being only 6-7 miles down the road — they are paying $10,000 a year more than we are, so we have to look at that and figure out what we can do for teachers to keep them here in our buildings,” said Dr. Findley.

District officials are also reaching out to other Missouri school districts, who currently have a four-day week

“We met with Independence School District, which is the largest school district in Missouri to have a four-day week. When they looked for teachers, they had four-times the amount of applicants, and that’s what we’re talking about, that’s where we wanna get.”

Before a decision is made, school officials said they first need to look at any negative impact, this could have on their students and parents.

“We want to know, if we go to four-days, will this be detrimental to families, cause them to have a crisis in any way, those are important things we felt we needed to know,” said Dr. Findley.

The school board could make a final decision by the end of the school year.