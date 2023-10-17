MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Making sure no student goes hungry – that’s what officials with the “McDonald County School District” are out to do, following a $10,000 donation from “Simmons Foods”.

That will equate to every school in the district being able to purchase essential food supplies for their respective food pantries.

According to school officials, these pantries feed 20-25 students at each school every week.

And with the closure of the “Tyson Foods Chicken Processing Plant” – they expect that number to grow.

“We’re optimistic that we’re gonna stay stable, we’re gonna continue to do for our students what we’ve always done, we will continue to help our families in every way that we know how to help them,” said Dr. Eric Findley, Superintendent of McDonald County Schools.

“A lot of our team members live in this community and kids go to school in this community, so it’s important that we are taking care of and supporting team members, so kids have food to eat. There’s not really anything more important than making sure they have food to eat,” said Austin Mansfield, Assistant Complex Manager, Southwest City.

District officials say they are getting right to work, stocking every school food pantry.