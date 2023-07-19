TIFF CITY, Mo. — An alleged home invader is shot in McDonald County Wednesday morning after the homeowner returned to find a stranger barricaded in his bathroom.

According to Sheriff Rob Evenson, a resident, along with his grandfather, came back to his house around 9:30 AM to find an unknown vehicle in his own driveway. After entering the dwelling, the homeowner discovered a man barricaded inside his bathroom.

The suspect allegedly fired one shot through the bathroom door with a revolver supposedly belonging to the homeowner. The homeowner then returned three shots with his own handgun, striking the suspect in both thighs with two of the shots.

The intruder was later taken to a Joplin hospital and later identified as James Garrett. Sheriff Evenson said Garrett faces burglary, armed criminal action, and assault charges.