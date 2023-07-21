ANDERSON, Mo. — Some local high school students are getting the opportunity to learn first-hand exactly what it takes to run a county fair.

The 49th Annual McDonald County Fair kicked off Thursday morning in Anderson with the help of some 4-H and FFA students from McDonald County High School.

“These are the ones that are going to continue to stay in the community and grow up to help run and facilitate this to keep it running for the next generation. If you talk to several of them, they talked about showing here since they were a child. It’s a family tradition and a way to remind people and connect people back to agriculture,” said Emily Hutton, McDonald County Fair Board Member.

Students spent the day assisting ag teachers and fair organizers prepare the show arena, get animals ready for competitions, and even more — basically everything they would need to know to run a county fair.

“I’m pretty much the helper, okay, I help around with everything, but most importantly, my job here is I’m the trash boy, okay, so later on, I’ll go around here and I will pick up all the trash and I will keep doing that today and throughout all three days, actually,” said Adam Jones, Junior at McDonald County High School.

“I’m learning more of what goes on behind the scenes, putting on certain events we run at the fair, like the buyers’ dinner. I’ve never even been able to go up there because I’ve always been here in the barn getting my heifers ready for the premium sale,” said Macy Reece, McDonald County High School Sophomore.

Jones said he actually prefers being on this side of things.

“Now that I can help out and actually be a little more a part of this, it’s a lot better for me. I like helping out down there, getting everything set up, I like watching people show. It’s something that I’ve always had an interest in, but I’ve never been able to do it,” said Jones.

Representatives with the fair add the livestock show is going to start on Friday and run all throughout the day. Get out here and have some fun and support the next generation of agriculture workers at the McDonald County Fair.