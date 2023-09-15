ANDERSON, Mo. — Officials with McDonald County High School can continue to prepare the next generation of teachers thanks to a generous donation from a local foundation.

The McDonald County School Foundation received a check for $8,000 Friday morning from the Arvest Foundation. The money will fund the high school’s Grow Your Own Teacher program, which started last year and is geared to develop current high school students who have an interest in teaching.

Each student chosen will receive a $2,000 scholarship, which they can use towards tuition, books, or transportation, as long as they agree that once their degree and certification is complete, they will return to McDonald County to teach.

“We are in the middle of a nationwide teacher shortage, and it’s super important that we let people know of the awesome profession that teaching is and the impact they can have on students’ lives,” said Angie Brewer, MCHS Principal.

“I want to show that I can be a better teacher and just help kids. McDonald County, there’s a lot that they’ve helped, and they are very supportive of their students,” said Britany Akins, a program participant.

High school students in McDonald County can talk to their guidance counselors for more information about the application process.